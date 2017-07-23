(Photo) Chelsea star confirms he’s ok following violent clash in Arsenal friendly

Chelsea midfilder has confirmed that he is ok via an Instagram post after suffering a concussion following a serious class with Arsenal goalkeeper David Opsina in the club’s pre-season friendly in China.

Pedro, who manage to complete 28 minutes of the friendly before the player had to be taken off, was taken to hospital following a collision with Arsenal ‘keeper Ospina. The winger confirmed he was ok by posting a picture to his personal Instagram of him in hospital with the caption “What a shock! But fortunately everything is ok. Thank you all for your messages”

After suffering such an injury that he did, we wish Pedro all the best and hope to see midfielder back in his Chelsea kit as soon as possible.