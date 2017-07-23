RB Leipzig rule out sale of £48M-rated Liverpool target

A senior official at German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig has confirmed that the club will not be selling highly-sought-after midfielder Naby Keita this summer, according to Sky Sports.

As per Sky Sports, Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig confirmed at the start of the week that the club have rejected a £67M bid from an unnamed club, with Liverpool reportedly having had three bids for the Guinea international rejected already this summer.

The former Red Bull Salzburg star reportedly has a £48M release clause in his current contract as per Sky Sports, however the clause won’t become active until next summer.

Keita played a big part in Liepzig’s title challenge last season, as the midfielder scored eight and assisted eight in 31 league appearances for the newly-promoted side.

Should Keita end-up leaving the German side this summer for a move to Merseyside, it’ll come as a huge boost to the Anfield faithful, who are hoping to see their side put together a more convincing title charge than the one they had last season.