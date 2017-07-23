Tottenham set to take 30%+ hit on flop signing, Pochettino will have transfer funds bolstered

Tottenham are reportedly willing to allow Moussa Sissoko to move on this summer, and are ready to accept making a loss on him too amid West Brom interest.

The 27-year-old struggled last season after making a £30m move from Newcastle United 12 months ago, as he failed to establish himself as a regular starter and disappointed on the whole.

In turn, it looks as though the sensible decision would be to sell him on and reinvest in the squad, and as per The Sun, it looks as though that is what Spurs plan to do.

According to the report, Mauricio Pochettino is ready to let him go for £20m, which would of course be a £10m loss on the club’s initial outlay.

However, given that is arguably the best that they can hope for, with Sissoko likely to be open to the move given that he will have a chance to re-ignite his career after stalling over the past season with the World Cup in mind next summer, it would seem like a deal to suit all parties.

It’s added in the report that Georges-Kevin Nkoudou could also be on his way out of Tottenham, with Cologne expressing an interest in acquiring his services.

With Tottenham yet to make a move in the transfer window, it has led to some concern from certain quarters about what Pochettino is looking to do to strengthen the squad this summer.

Ultimately, it will be about quality over quantity now as they look to take that final step to winning major honours, and getting rid of deadwood as it were first, to then go out and potentially sign a game-changer, could be the best strategy to adopt.

Pochettino himself insisted this week that he doesn’t think he needs to do too much with the squad as Tottenham have a different approach by looking at their own young players rather than spending big like their rivals.

However, this could be leading up to the possibility of making a defining signing, if such a player is on the market and is within their financial reach.