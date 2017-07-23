(Video) €222m Neymar dazzles and shows why Barcelona boss is desperate for him to stay

Neymar has been at the centre of plenty of transfer speculation in recent weeks, but the Barcelona ace got back to reminding everyone of his talents on Saturday.

As per BBC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly triggered the €222m release clause in his contract, although Barcelona have remained adamant that he’s not going anywhere.

However, the story refuses to go away but instead of letting it distract him, Neymar got back to business this weekend as he scored this superb solo goal in a 2-1 win over Juventus as part of his side’s pre-season tour in the US.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde spoke to reporters after the game, and again insisted that he hopes to have the Brazilian with him next season.

“We want Neymar with us,” he said, as noted in by BBC Sport. “We know his value on the pitch and what he brings to the locker room.”

Time will tell if he gets what he wants this summer, of if Neymar indeed moves on to PSG. Question marks still hang over the fee and how the Parisian giants are expected to afford it, but developments are likely this week.