(Video) Liverpool star’s brilliant response after hilarious snub leaves him red-faced

Poor old Simon Mignolet. The Liverpool goalkeeper received his winners medal at the Premier League Asia Trophy on Sunday, but was also left red-faced.

Jurgen Klopp’s side secured a 2-1 in over Leicester City in the final, with Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho doing the damage on the Foxes to overturn their deficit.

It’s a promising start to pre-season for Liverpool with the hard work and important stuff still to come, but Mignolet will want to forget about this moment in a hurry.

Or so you would think. To his credit, even though the clip went viral anyway, he’s posted the video on his own social media accounts and poked fun at himself as his efforts of a handshake with the gentleman handing out the medals went ignored.

The Belgian international insisted that he was just trying to be friendly to gain plenty of support from his followers. Well played Mignolet, but this is still painfully hilarious to watch every time…