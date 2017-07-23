(Watch) Barcelona star Busquets gets humiliated by Dybala with nutmeg in pre-season match

Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala humiliated Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets with a dirty nutmeg in the two clubs’ first match of the International Champions Cup in America.

Dybala, who played 35 minutes in the friendly, took on the midfielder with an outrageous piece of skill as Juventus searched for a way back into match, having been 2-0 down the Catalan giants at the time.

Despite the forward’s best efforts, Juventus ended losing their first match of pre-season 2-1 thanks to two superb finishes from Barca forward Neymar in what could be one of the winger’s last appearances for the club amid reports the player is set for a world-record transfer to PSG.