Watch Eric Dier embarrass PSG keeper Kevin Trapp with dirtiest goal in International Champions Cup history

The International Champions Cup is the most pointless preseason tournament ever.

But, to give the event its due, it always manages to rope in Europe’s biggest and best teams.

Consequently, the ICC has delivered some brilliant goals since 2013.

In fact, Christian Eriksen scored an absolute beauty this morning for Tottenham Hotspur against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Eriksen’s brilliance was quickly forgotten as Eric Dier bagged what must be the dirtiest goal in the ICC’s four-year history moments later.

Dier’s goal was partly a reward was his closing down of Kevin Trapp, but more a result of the PSG goalkeeper’s casual clearance.

In Trapp’s defence, he was given a pretty stupid back-pass, but he really should have reacted better.

Eric Dier puts Spurs 2-1 up in Orlando

Absolutely cracking strike from Eric Dier ??? Spurs 2-1 up in Orlando pic.twitter.com/FVI3NLJu70 — WeAreTottenhamTV (@WeRTottenhamTV) July 23, 2017

Dier only scored two Premier League goals last season, with both coming in January to help Spurs beat Burnley and then Watford.

