West Brom boss confirms no move for 27-year-old Arsenal defender

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has confirmed that the club won’t be signing 27-year-old England and Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs this summer, according to Sky Sports.

As per Sky Sports, the Baggies have reportedly already had a £10M bid rejected by the north London side for Gibbs, who wasn’t included in the Gunners’ squad for the club’s pre-season tour of Australia and China.

In an interview Pulis gave after West Brom 2-0 defeat to fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace in the Premier League Asia trophy, the former Stoke boss confirmed that the club will be moving on from Gibbs and will start focusing on other targets, as reported by Sky Sports.

Gibbs has found himself out-of-favour at the Emirates, having only made 11 appearances in the league last season, with Arsene Wenger often preferring Spaniard Nacho Monreal over the England international.

Should Gibbs still be at Arsenal come September 1st, it’ll interesting to see whether the defender can replace Nacho Monreal in Arsene Wenger’s starting line-up, or whether the Englishman will be reduced to sitting on the bench for another season.