Arsenal enter talks to sign 25-year-old Sporting Lisbon star

Arsenal are in talks in to bring 25-year-old Portugal and Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho to the club, having failed in an attempt to land the player previously, according to the Daily Star.

Arsenal, who missed out on Champions League football for the first time under Arsene Wenger last season, failed in an attempt to bring the player to the club in the summer of 2014, as the Gunners’ reported £20.6M bid was rejected by the Portuguese side, as per the Daily Star.

As reported by the Daily Star, Carvalho, who scored two and assisted three in 32 league appearances last season, reportedly has a £40M release clause in his contract, which ends in 2o20.

Arsene Wenger’s side reportedly face interest from fellow Premier League clubs in the race to secure a deal for the midfielder, with Newcastle and West Brom also reportedly interested in a deal for the Portugal star.

Should Arsenal end-up being successful in their pursuit of Carvalho, it’ll come as a huge boost the club, as the Gunners have been searching for a solid defensive midfielder for years, and it finally seems as if they’ve found their man.