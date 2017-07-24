Arsenal set to land France star should £55M asking price be met

Monaco are willing to sell 21-year-old Thomas Lemar to Premier League side Arsenal should the Gunners meet the French side’s £55M asking price for the midfielder, according to the Daily Star.

As per the Daily Star, the French side were reportedly unwilling to let the winger leave this summer due to the vast number of players that are said to be departing the club, however the Ligue 1 champions are set to let the player go should Arsene Wenger decide to match the club’s asking price for the France international.

Wenger, as reported by the Daily Star, had originally thought that he would be able to land the winger for around £25m, with the player set to stay at the club should no side be willing to meet Monaco’s valuation of the player.

The north London side would still be willing to do a deal for £45M, so even a compromise between the two clubs would see the Gunners having to fork out £50M for the player, report the Daily Star.

Should Arsenal be able to get a deal for Lemar over the line, it’ll be interesting to see whether the player is to brought in as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, or whether the two will play alongside each other this season.