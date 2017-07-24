Chelsea injury news: Brutal collision leaves key ace with broken cheekbone, 10 days out

Chelsea winger Pedro reportedly faces 10 days away from training and will not feature again in pre-season after sustaining a fractured cheekbone.

The injury came during the win over Arsenal in their pre-season clash at the weekend, with David Ospina racing out of his goal to clear a ball, only to wipe Pedro out in brutal fashion in the process, as seen in the video below.

Chelsea concern was apparent immediately as he looked completely dazed with blood dripping from his nose, although the initial fear would naturally have been over concussion more than anything else.

When Ospina attempted to murder Pedro. pic.twitter.com/Gtyj46kj48 — PREMIUM TWEEP (@XANTAPLUS) July 22, 2017

The Sun report that the Spanish international was taken to hospital as a precaution after the incident, but he provided a positive update on his condition on social media to suggest that everything was fine.

However, it’s now claimed that he suffered multiple fractures to his cheekbone and will need to wear a protective mask on his return to shield the injury.

Having flown home, he will not return to the Far East, which will see him miss the last two games of the tour. Nevertheless, he’ll undoubtedly be working hard behind the scenes at Cobham to ensure that he stays as fit as possible ahead of the new campaign.