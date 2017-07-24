Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger in transfer clash over signing of La Liga starlet

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho and Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger are reportedly set to go to battle over the signing of Marco Asensio.

The 21-year-old was an important figure for Real Madrid last season, scoring 10 goals in 38 appearances for the club as they secured the La Liga and Champions League double.

In turn, he’s tipped to have a bright future at the Bernabeu, but with such stiff competition for places, there have long been whispers that he could be tempted to move elsewhere in search of a more prominent role unless he has assurances from the Spanish giants that they will offer one to him.

According to Don Balon, both United and Arsenal are ready to launch big offers for the Spaniard, but it remains to be seen who is capable of prising him away from Madrid.

There’s no denying the quality that Asensio possesses, and the Spanish and European champions will be desperate to keep hold of him with a long-term plan in mind.

In the event that he does leave though, it’s likely to take a monster offer to prise him away as there is no doubt that the club still very value him very highly.

All that remains to be seen is whether or not Zinedine Zidane can continue to let him grow and establish himself for Madrid, or if a move to one of these Premier League giants is the best solution for Asensio.