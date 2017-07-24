Liverpool and Man City on red alert, £60m target dropped from pre-season tour

Reported Liverpool and Man City target and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has been dropped from the club’s pre-season tour of France.

The 26-year-old has been linked with an exit from the Saints all summer, but as of yet he remains their player as they remained adamant he wouldn’t be leaving.

However, as reported by The Sun, the situation could be about to change based on this latest development, as it’s claimed that the Dutchman has been omitted from their pre-season tour of France, having been present on their earlier trip to Austria.

The £60m-rated commanding centre-half is wanted by both Liverpool and City, as per the report, with Jurgen Klopp identifying him as their top target to solve his defensive headaches this coming season.

However, Liverpool were forced into a public apology last month after Southampton lodged a complaint against them with the Premier League for their approach, and it seemed as though that would end any possibility of a move to Anfield.

Based on this report though, it appears as though the Reds are still hopeful as with Van Dijk previously training alone and now not making Mauricio Pellegrino’s squad, it all points to the likelihood that he will be sold before the season starts.

With the Sun reporting that Van Dijk wants to join Liverpool and Klopp is ready to smash the club’s transfer record to get him, the chances of seeing the Dutch international in a Reds shirt this season shouldn’t be ruled out just yet.