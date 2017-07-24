Liverpool demand £10m from PL new boys for bit-part star, loan exit possible

Newcastle United have reportedly been warned by Liverpool that they must pay out £10m for Sheyi Ojo, or they risk missing out on him.

Rafa Benitez is seemingly a big fan of the 20-year-old, and is keen to add him to his squad as he looks to put together a group capable of keeping them up next season after being promoted back to the Premier League.

According to The Sun though, he may have upset a few people at his old club after setting up a deal for the youngster, only for a lesser bid to arrive last week which looked to have scuppered the chances of a transfer being done.

In turn, they’ve been warned to come up with the £10m or risk seeing Ojo move on loan elsewhere, with Fulham, Middlesbrough and Derby all specifically mentioned in the report as other potential destinations for the talented winger.

The difference is that Ojo will only join the Magpies in a permanent deal with a sell-back option, while he could move elsewhere on a temporary basis to gain experience in the Championship.

Given that the youngster made just two appearances in all competitions last season for Liverpool, it’s likely that he will favour an exit from Anfield to build on his summer with England U20s as he doesn’t want to lose that momentum.

Whether that’s with a view of returning to Klopp’s squad further down the line remains to be seen, with much depending on Benitez and Newcastle this week.