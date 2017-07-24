Marseille favourites to land 31-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder

Ligue 1 side Marseille have emerged as favourites to bring France and Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye back to France, as new Palace boss Frank De Boer’s weighs-up his options, according to the Sun.

Marseille are willing to bring the 31-year-old back to his home nation of France, with the player looking at his options as he looks to settle down for the final stage of his career, as per the Sun.

Cabaye, who has just one year left on his current deal at Selhurst Park, cost the club £10M when the player signed from PSG back in 2015, report the Sun.

Cabaye, who has also played in the Premier League with Newcastle, made 32 league appearances for the Eagles last season, scoring four and assisting three as Palace narrowly avoided relegation.

Should Palace end-up letting Cabaye leave, it’ll be interesting to see whether the south London side use the money they are set to bring in for the midfielder in their pursuit of a replacement.