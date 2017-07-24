Newcastle boss Benitez stepping-up pursuit of Championship star

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has reportedly stepped-up in his pursuit of Hull City winger Sam Clucas, with the player eager to return to the Premier League, as per the Sun.

Clucas, who made 37 league appearances for the Tigers last season, scoring three and assisting one, is keen to leave the club following their return to the Championship according to the Sun, however the club aren’t willing to sell until they bring more players in first.

Newcastle, who achieved promotion back to the Premier League last season at the first time of asking, could be ready to tempt Hull’s hand over Clucas, with a £4M offer reportedly being lined-up, as reported by the Sun.

Should Clucas end-up joining the Magpies, he’ll be Benitez’s fifth signing of the summer, as the club have already brought in Florian Lejeune, Jacob Murphy, Javier Manquillo and Christian Atsu.

If Newcastle were to get a deal for Clucas over the line, it’ll definitely add some quality to the Magpies’ squad, as Benitez’s side look to avoid relegation back to the Championship at the first time of asking.