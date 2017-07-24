Swansea make £3M offer for 25-year-old Championship defender

Premier League side Swansea City have made a £3M offer for 25-year-old Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom, as the Welsh side up their pursuit of the Ghanaian, according to the Sun.

The Swans face stiff competition from newly-promoted Huddersfield in the race to sign the defender, with Paul Clement’s side now in the driving seat to secure the player’s signature, as per the Sun.

Championship side Barnsley have, as reported by the Sun, rejected three bids from David Wagner’s side, as the Terriers attempt to take the player with them to the Premier League.

Wagner was prepared to pay around £2M for the right-back, however his current club Barnsley are refusing to accept anything below their asking price, with the club now set to consider Swansea’s recent bid, report the Sun.

Yiadom made three assists in 32 league appearances for Barnsley last season, having joined the club from League 2 Barnet last summer.

Should Swansea get a deal for Yiadom over the line, it’ll be worthwhile seeing whether the defender can adapt from Championship football to Premier League.