Tottenham boss in shock revelation over future of major flop

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that midfielder Moussa Sissoko remains a part of his plans at the club moving forward.

The 27-year-old endured a difficult first season for Spurs following his £30m move from Newcastle United last summer, as noted by the Evening Standard, and all indications suggested that he would be moved on after just one season at the club.

Tottenham have yet to bring in a single new player ahead of the new campaign, and so perhaps that has something to do with the fact that Pochettino is ready to keep Sissoko as he doesn’t want to lose any more numbers following the exit of Kyle Walker.

The French international was left out of the squad for the pre-season tour of the US due to a virus, and so it’s a far from ideal start to the summer for him as he’ll be hoping to make an impression.

Nevertheless, Tottenham’s record signing could be given a fresh slate and a chance to prove himself to Pochettino having now had a season to settle in and get through those difficulties.

“He’s training at the training ground,” Pochettino said, via his assistant Jesus Perez, as noted by the Standard. “He’s a member of the squad. He’s in our plans for the season and he is, for us, a member of the squad.”

His more immediate focus will be joining his teammates as soon as possible having returned to full fitness, and proving that he can play a role for the team.

Following on from that, it remains to be seen whether or not an offer changes the situation, as Tottenham could be forced to consider a decent bid. If not, then it looks as though Sissoko will have another crack at proving his worth at Spurs.