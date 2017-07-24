(Video) Chelsea given boost after star man Eden Hazard confirms return to training via Instagram

Posted by
(Video) Chelsea given boost after star man Eden Hazard confirms return to training via Instagram

Premier League champions Chelsea have been given a huge boost today after star player Eden Hazard confirmed that he has returned to light training via a video the player posted on Instagram.

Hazard, who suffered a fractured ankle whilst on international duty with Belgium in June, posted a video to his personal Instagram of himself training with the caption “The recovery continues”, with the winger seemingly having almost recovered from the injury that has seen him left off Chelsea’s pre-season tour of Asia.

With this positive news, it shouldn’t be too long before Blues fans see Hazard donning the famous Chelsea colours once again.

The recovery continues… #cfc

A post shared by Eden Hazard (@hazardeden_10) on

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top