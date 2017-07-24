West Ham set to lose 27-year-old winger, number of clubs interested

West Ham are set to lose Algerian midfielder Sofiane Feghouli, with both Stade Rennais and Galatasaray interested in signing the 27-year-old, as reported by the Sun.

Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais have reportedly enquired about the availability of the winger, who joined the east London club from La Liga side Valencia last summer, with the French club having already made contact with the player’s representatives, according to the Sun.

The reports, which were also published by L’Equipe, say that the Hammers would be open to selling the winger, with Feghouli having struggled in his first season with the Premier League club.

Former Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray are also reportedly interested in a deal for the player, and have already put in a £4.5 bid in an attempt to try and secure the winger’s services, report the Sun.

Should Feghouli end up leaving Slaven Bilic’s side, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Croatian decides to go back into the transfer market in search of a replacement for the winger.