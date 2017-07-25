Arsenal contract rebel willing to take shock wage cut on £300k-a-week demands to force move

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly so keen to join Manchester City and Pep Guardiola that he’s said to be willing to take a wage cut.

It’s widely documented that the 28-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his current Arsenal contract, and in turn that has sparked a relentless amount of speculation over his future.

While the Gunners are desperate to keep him, it seems like bad management not to have a deal already in place, as that lack of an agreement has led to strong links with a City raid.

According to The Independent, the Chilean international is still refusing to renew his deal as he seeks an exit this summer, and such is his desire to join Guardiola in Manchester, it’s claimed that he’s willing to lower his £300,000-a-week wage demands to smooth things over.

It’s even suggested that Bayern have pulled out of the race to sign Sanchez partly because they’re aware of his preference to move to the Etihad, and so all signs are pointing towards a damaging sale for Arsenal.

Based on this report, it seems as though the Gunners are fighting a losing battle as even though they’re willing to splash out on a £300,000-a-week deal he’s not willing to agree on a new deal.

Arsene Wenger doesn’t seem to be interested in a sale this summer though and will seemingly play a risky strategy in keeping him in the final year of his deal in the hope that the situation changes over the next 12 months. That will depend on how successful the Gunners are, but Sanchez may well have already made his mind up.