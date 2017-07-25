Chelsea v Bayern Munich Live Stream from National Stadium in Singapore, as the International Champions Cup continues

There’s plenty to get excited about this lunchtime as Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in what looks like a mouth watering prospect at the National Stadium in Singapore, as the International Champions Cup continues (KO 12:35 GMT).

With plenty of pre season friendlies played around this time, Bet365 report this week that they have access to exclusive live streams of the football.

How to watch a Match:

Chelsea face Bayern Munich later today in what is another intriguing pre-season friendly thanks to the continuation of the International Champions Cup.

Its been a good, confidence building trip for Conte’s side so far, with the Blues thumping Arsenal 3-0 last time out thanks to a brace from Michy Batshuayi

With so many big teams taking part and all facing each other, we get to see some great football action, even though we are still in July and this games looks no different.

Chelsea began their pre-season on Saturday and they were very impressive against an Arsenal team who have had much more preparation than them. Chelsea won 3-0 to really lay down a marker and get their pre-season campaign off to a flyer.

Going into this one and the world is talking about one player, Alvaro Morata, who signed this summer for £70m.

Antonio Conte has said that his new star striker will play some part in this game, although he will come off the bench to do so.

With Diego Costa looking certain to leave Chelsea, Morata will be vital in their push to retain the Champions League and he will be eager to show the fans what he can do.

Bayern Munich come into this game with much more game time under their belts than Chelsea, although they have disappointed in their two International Champions Cup games. They threw away a lead against Arsenal, eventually losing on penalties, before a thumping 4-0 defeat by AC Milan on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti will certainly be looking for more from his team in this one, though he knows it will not be an easy task as he takes the stage against his former employers.

Should Chelsea turn up in the same mood as they did against Arsenal, I think they are capable of beating anyone.

They looked in great touch, despite being behind most in games played so far, and you have to think they are capable of beating Bayern here.

With Alvaro Morata playing some part in the game, this is certainly going to be a friendly worth watching for Chelsea fans, and one I believe they can win.

Bet365 offer the stand out price of 21/10 for Chelsea to win the game, which is a touch over 2/1, and considering the fortunes of these two sides in recent weeks, looks a price dripping with value.

Of course, this is a friendly, but Chelsea have shown so far that there may well be life after Diego Costa, and with Morata waiting in the wings, Conte and his side will want to continue that all so important feel good factor.

Get on the Blues to win this one.

18+ Funded account required. Terms & Conditions Apply.