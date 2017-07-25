Disgraced Chelsea star sent home from pre-season tour, flies back to UK

Chelsea youngster Kenedy has reportedly been sent home from the club’s pre-season tour after his offensive social media activity.

The 21-year-old faced a negative reaction to his posts and was even jeered during the win over Arsenal at the weekend. However, he will play no further part in the tour and has now flown back to the UK, as per Sky Sports.

Chelsea were forced to issue an apology following his comments on Instagram, which included a post that was captioned “F****** China” and another of an image of a Chinese security guard sleeping, which he commented: “wake up China you idiot”, as noted by The Sun.

While the player himself also apologised for his immature actions which have now seemingly cost him, it wasn’t enough to avoid being sent packing as the rest of the squad move on to Singapore to continue their pre-season preparations.

It remains to be seen whether or not this rumbles on when Antonio Conte and the rest of the squad return to Cobham, but it certainly doesn’t reflect well on the Brazilian and could have damaged any hopes he had of playing a role for the Italian tactician this season.

Having made just two appearances last season along with a loan spell at Watford, it’s highly unlikely that he would have been given much playing time anyway, but this could now push Chelsea to consider sending him out on loan again as they are left red-faced in having to apologise and deal with repairing the damage done with their Chinese supporters.