Furious Arsenal star desperate to escape as he slams treatment by Gunners

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is furious at the way in which he has been treated in terms of a lack of playing time and having the No.9 shirt taken from him.

Arsene Wenger’s handling of the Spaniard did leave a few scratching their heads last season as to trying to figure out why he wasn’t used more often.

However, after signing Alexandre Lacazette this summer, it has become even more apparent that the £17m signing from Deportivo La Coruna 12 months ago doesn’t have a prominent role in Wenger’s plans.

To add insult to injury, Arsenal have given Lacazette the No.9 shirt which he previously held, and he hit out at the way in which he’s been treated in north London.

“I want to leave, to play and be happy,” he is quoted as telling Arsenal’s transfer negotiator Dick Law, as per The Telegraph.

“Last year I barely had any opportunities and when I had them I took advantage of them. And this season is clearly going to be more of the same. I cannot continue this way. I have given everything, but that has not been reciprocated, so I can’t stand it any longer. I feel cheated. In February I was not allowed to leave for China with the promise that I would play more and after that I had even fewer opportunities.

“They [Arsenal] are not behaving well with me. The thing of taking the shirt number without telling me to give it to a companion, it seems to me the last straw. But the shirt number is an ugly gesture.”

With just 11 Premier League appearances to his name last season, coupled with the fact that he’ll want to be pushing for a place in the World Cup squad next summer, an exit now seems inevitable as Arsenal look for the best possible deal and Perez will undoubtedly push for a club that he will comfortable at.

Lacazette’s arrival only makes things worse for him, as Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck are all seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order already too and so his opportunities will certainly be limited again next season if he was to stay.