Liverpool demand £30m for misfit, will not consider loan exit

Liverpool have reportedly told Crystal Palace that if they want Mamadou Sakho, they’ll have to splash out £30m as he isn’t available for loan.

The Frenchman was frozen out by Jurgen Klopp last season before sealing a loan switch to Palace for the second half of the campaign where he proved his quality.

Sakho’s presence in defence was a huge boost for the Eagles, and in turn it’s no surprise that they want to see him back at Selhurst Park next season.

However, as per The Mirror, the 27-year-old isn’t likely to get a second loan stint, with Frank de Boer also keen having now taken over at the club, as it’s claimed that even though he wants the move Liverpool aren’t interested in another loan exit and will only let him leave in a permanent deal this summer.

Further, they still haven’t wavered from their £30m valuation of the player, and Palace are said to be unwilling to spend that much on an individual considered to be a fringe player at Anfield.

Sakho’s disciplinary problems in recent times have led to the breakdown in his relationship with Klopp, and despite plenty of time having passed, it doesn’t appear as though things have been mended and ever will be.

As a result, he’s right to be looking elsewhere for a solution, especially as he’ll be desperate to play in the World Cup next summer, but it remains to be seen whether or not any interested party can meet Liverpool’s demands.

Klopp needs to add defensive solidity rather than lose it, but even then, it’s highly unlikely Sakho will be back playing regularly for Liverpool again.