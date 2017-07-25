Man Utd handed major transfer boost, but bookies say world-class teammate is option

Man Utd are still in the market for a midfielder by all accounts, and they are reportedly set to swoop for a Bayern Munich star this summer.

Jose Mourinho has addressed his problems in defence and up front with the respective signings of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku, but he still needs a long-term replacement and midfield general to replace Michael Carrick and add quality to the team.

That could come in the shape of Renato Sanches, as Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti has seemingly opened the door the 19-year-old to leave the Bavarian giants after just one season.

The Portuguese international impressed many with his form for Benfica prior to his performances at Euro 2016, but he struggled to build on that with the Bundesliga champions last year.

“At this time, he’s training with us. We have to make a decision. A move could be a possibility but there is also a chance he could stay with us for the season,” Ancelotti said, as reported by the Manchester Evening News, refusing to commit either way on Sanches staying.

“For Vidal, there is no way [he will move to United]. He’s our player and I have a lot of confidence in him. I know there are rumours and we’re used to rumours. He’ll stay with us 100 per cent – I’m confident about that.”

The bookmakers don’t seemingly agree with that assessment of Vidal though, as reported by The Express, as they note Betfair as having odds of United being 10/1 favourites to sign the Chilean international this summer.

The 30-year-old would be a hugely important signing if the Red Devils were able to pull it off, but it seems improbable at this stage as he remains a pivotal figure for Bayern. The odds favour him staying and so coupled with Ancelotti’s latest comments, it looks as though Sanches will be the one moving on if a player is to leave this summer.