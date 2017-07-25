Pep Guardiola to go all-out on £50m PL superstar, transfer spree smashes records

As the records continue to tumble, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly already eyeing up the club’s next marquee summer signing.

As detailed by The Sun, the Premier League giants have already spent £217.8m on six new players this summer, surpassing the record total spent in one window by Real Madrid in 2009.

With so much of the summer still to come, it’s highly likely that City are going to set a ridiculous new record, and the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal will certainly see that figure rocket.

According to the report, they rate the Arsenal talisman at around £50m, and with just 12 months remaining on his contract with no sign of a renewal in sight, their pursuit could prove to be fruitful to add the cherry on top of a very expensive cake.

Figures for each signing are sensational in their own right with £50m+ being spent on Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy each to twice break the transfer record for the most expensive defender of all time, while the likes of Ederson and Bernardo Silva didn’t come cheap either with Danilo and Douglas Luiz completing the list of new arrivals.

The potential signing of Sanchez would be the biggest coup of them all though as they would be dealing a major blow to a direct rival by signing one of the top forwards in Europe, with Guardiola knowing the Chilean international very well of course following their stint together at Barcelona previously.

It all sounds very ominous for Arsenal given the money that’s been flying around this summer from Manchester, with Guardiola undoubtedly stamping his mark on this squad after struggling to deliver results in his first season at the Etihad. Sanchez would undoubtedly help him to avoid a similar situation this coming campaign.