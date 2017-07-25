(Photo) Alvaro Morata makes his highly-anticipated Chelsea debut

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata made his first appearance in a Blues shirt on Tuesday, featuring against Bayern Munich in a pre-season clash.

After completing his transfer from Real Madrid last week, the Spanish international flew out to Singapore over the weekend to meet and train with his new teammates.

Antonio Conte wasted little time in giving him an opportunity to get on the pitch as he appeared as a second-half substitute against Bayern.

ALVARO MORATA IS COMING ON FINALLY, LET'S GET A GOAL – CHELSEA'S NUMBER 9! #CFC pic.twitter.com/GWQP3TwRQy — ConteTweets ? (@ConteTweets) July 25, 2017

With his side 3-1 down at the time of coming on, coupled with his lack of match fitness having not yet played this summer, little would have been expected of Morata other than just to gain some sharpness ahead of the new campaign.

However, when the season starts, he’ll be expected to lead the Chelsea line and score the goals to lead the Blues to more success, with fans excited for now to see him make his debut.