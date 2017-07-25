Sky Sports journalist: Chelsea want four more signings (all transfer targets named)

Chelsea have already signed nine players this summer, but the Blues reportedly want four more.

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol told his Twitter followers on Monday night that Chelsea were keen to sign another four players this summer.

Kaveh even went as far as naming the four men on Antonio Conte’s wish-list.

Chelsea want to buy another four players this summer. Shortlist includes Alex Sandro, Fernando Llorente, Antonio Candreva & Virgil Van Dijk — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 24, 2017

Alex Sandro could be an excellent signing if Chelsea are able to prise him away from Juventus. The 26-year-old Brazilian has the potential to upgrade the Blues in the left wing-back position, where Marcos Alonso currently plays.

Antonio Candreva, who is currently on the books at Inter Milan, would give Chelsea options on the other side of the pitch. He too can operate as a wing-back, but positional versatility is a strength of the 30-year-old, who can also function further forward.

Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 26, would be a welcome addition in the eyes of most Blues fans too, but Fernando Llorente at the age of 32 seems like a strange one, although the Spanish striker did score against Chelsea in an impressive display for Swansea City last season.

Chelsea signings already completed this summer:

Karlo Ziger – NK Zagreb

Nicolas Tie – Poitiers

Billy Gilmour – Rangers

Daishawn Redan – Ajax

Ethan Ampadu – Exeter City

Willy Caballero – Manchester City

Antonio Rüdiger – Roma

Tiemoue Bakayoko – Monaco

Alvaro Morata – Real Madrid