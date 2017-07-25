Spanish media claim Real Madrid reach whopping €180m agreement for wonderkid

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Monaco for the signing of Kylian Mbappe for a staggering €180m fee.

According to Marca, the two clubs have agreed on terms over a fixed €160m fee plus €20 in bonuses, although the numbers differ slightly as per sources with some claiming that it will be €150m plus €30m in bonuses.

Nevertheless, it looks as though a whole host of Premier League giants are set to miss out on the 18-year-old prodigy, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool all linked with a swoop for the French international at some stage.

Should the deal go through with the reported figures, it will of course break the record for the most expensive transfer of all time by some distance, with Manchester United previously holding it after their purchase of Paul Pogba last summer.

It’s added by Marca that Mbappe will sign a six-year contract with Los Blancos, earning around €7m-a-year net as he looks ahead to now potentially joining the Spanish giants and starting the next chapter in his career under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane.

On the flip side, it’s another major blow for Monaco as they have lost their most prized asset if the report is to be believed, in a summer in which they’ve already seen several key members of their title-winning squad from last season leave the club.

Mbappe was the most sought-after player of the group, and it’s no real shock considering his performances last year which were much more than just his goals and assists.

Looking at those statistics tell a story in itself, as he scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions, but he showed on a consistent basis that he can become one of the very best in Europe in the years to come.