Tottenham on verge of bargain £3.1m deal, first signing on the way

Tottenham are reportedly able to snap up Hoffenheim defender Jeremy Toljan for just £3.1m as they near their first summer signing.

Having sold Kyle Walker this summer, Mauricio Pochettino is light at right-back. Although, Kieran Trippier is expected to step into the starting line-up having been shown the faith of the club with a new long-term deal this month.

However, Spurs will need depth to cope with being competitive in various competitions, and according to the Evening Standard, they could be edging closer to ending the frustrating wait for a new face to arrive at the club.

Toljan is available for just £3.1m this summer as he has just 12 months remaining on his current contract and so will be allowed to leave for a cut-price fee so the German outfit avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

It’s added that the 22-year-old’s salary is well within Tottenham’s budget, and so from a financial point of view this seems to be a great deal for them to plug a gap.

They may face competition from Benfica with the Portuguese giants also impressed by Toljan, but ultimately if they press ahead with their swoop, it’s expected that he will make the move to the Premier League.

Pochettino has remained adamant this summer that Tottenham have the important pieces in place to compete for trophies again next season, while they have a different strategy from their rivals and will not splash out crazy fees on top players.

It’s to be commended, but it also has its limitations. In turn, it remains to be seen who follows Toljan into the club this summer and if they can help them make that final step to winning honours as they aim continue their impressive progress.