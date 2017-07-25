(Video) Chelsea get destroyed in 27 minutes as Thomas Muller scores beauty

Chelsea had hoped to continue their impressive pre-season against Bayern on Tuesday, but the Bundesliga giants were in fine form, led by Thomas Muller.

Having been humbled by AC Milan in China last week, the German giants were obviously out to produce a better display and they wasted no time in doing so as Carlo Ancelotti would have been a much happier man.

Rafinha got things started before Thomas Muller stepped up and scored twice, with his second as seen in the video below the pick of the bunch as he curled a wonderfully-placed effort beyond Thibaut Courtois from around 25 years out.

It’s questionable as to how much coaches look into results in pre-season, as ultimately their main focus is on making sure their players are fit and healthy and ready for the campaign ahead.

However, with Antonio Conte being a serial winner and a ruthless tactician, the Italian will undoubtedly be far from impressed with what he saw in the opening stages of the game, although Marcos Alonso was able to pull one back just before the interval.