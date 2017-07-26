21-year-old Monaco star set for £45M Arsenal switch

Premier League big guns Arsenal are closing in on a £45M deal for Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar, according to the Sun.

Arsene Wenger’s side were desperate in their attempts to land the Monaco midfielder, with the Gunners finally seemed to have landed their man, as per the Sun.

Arsenal, as reported by the Sun, have already had multiple bids for Lemar rejected, with the player’s club Monaco having reportedly been asking for £80M for the winger.

Lemar, who scored nine and assisted 11 in the league for Monaco last season as the French side went onto win their eight Ligue 1 title, looks set to be Arsenal’s third signing of the summer, joining fellow frenchman Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac at the club, report the Sun.

Should Lemar end up making the move to north London and signing for the Gunners, it’ll almost certainly show to the rest of the league that Arsene Wenger means business these season as the club look to regain Champions League football, having missed out last year due to their 5th placed finish.