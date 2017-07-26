Chelsea set to swoop for highly rated 19-year-old Everton starlet

Premier League champions Chelsea are set to make a move for 19-year-old Everton midfielder Tom Davies, after Blues boss Antonio Conte having been given the go-ahead to spend big from owner Roman Abramovich, as reported by the Sun.

Davies, who impressed last season as he broke in Ronald Koeman’s starting 11 at Goodison Park, has caught the eye of Blues boss Conte as per the Sun, who wants to add to his squad even more this summer, with the west London club having already signed Antonio Rudiger, Willy Caballero and Alvaro Morata this window.

Davies scored the first Premier League goal of his career in the Toffee’s 4-0 win over Manchester City in January, with the midfielder’s second goal coming in a 1-1 draw with Leicester in April.

Despite Chelsea’s interest, the Blues may find it challenging to prise Davies away from Merseyside report the Sun, with the midfielder having strong connections to the city and the club.

Should Chelsea be able to secure a deal for Davies, the Blues will have their hands on one of the most promising talents in the Premier League.