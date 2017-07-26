Juventus reignite interest in PSG midfielder following failed pursuit of Chelsea and Liverpool stars

Italian champions Juventus have turned their attentions to PSG and France midfielder Blaise Matuidi following their unsuccessful attempts to sign Chelsea and Liverpool stars Nemanja Matic and Emre Can, according to the Daily Mail.

Juventus’s pursuit of Matuidi will now, as per the Daily Mail, encourage United to push through with their attempts to sign Chelsea man Matic, who believes he can secure a better contract at Old Trafford than he can at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea.

Whereas Emre Can, who Juventus were also chasing, is reportedly close to agreeing a new deal at Anfield, at the German international only has 12 months left on his current contract with the Merseyside club, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Juventus change of heart will now also damage Chelsea’s hopes of signing Alex Sandro, as the Blues hoped to use Matic as leverage in their attempts to sign the Brazilian, report the Daily Mail.

Should Matuidi end up signing for the Old Lady, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Frenchman can command a starting place ahead of current Juventus stars Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio.