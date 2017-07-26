(Photo) Liverpool’s Emre Can contrasts Juventus rumours with Instagram post amid speculation over future

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has contrasted rumours that the player is set to join Serie A champions Juventus with a post on Instagram.

Can, who has reportedly attracted the interest of the Champions Leaguer runners-up according to the Express following an impressive season at Anfield, posted a picture of himself to Instagram with the caption “Happy to be back on the pitch! #liverpool #ynwa #EC23”

Is this post a sign that Can is set to stay at Anfield beyond this summer and snub a move to Juventus? Only time will tell.

Happy to be back on the pitch!??? #liverpool #ynwa #EC23

A post shared by Emre Can (@ec2323) on

