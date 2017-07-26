(Photo) New West Ham signing Javier Hernandez bids emotional farewell to former club via Instagram

New West Ham United signing Javier Hernandez has issued an emotional farewell to his former club Bayer Leverkusen via a post on the player’s personal Instagram.
Hernandez, who completed his move from the Bundesliga side to the Hammers yesterday, posted a picture to his Instagram, thanking the club and its fans for his time at the former German champions.
It seems as if leaving Germany and returning to the Premier League might have been a bit harder than it originally looked for Chicharito.
Quiero agradecer a Jonas Boldt, Roger Schmidt, Rudi Völler, todos los jugadores y staff de @bayer04fussball y en especial a todos los aficionados del club por estos dos años de tanto crecimiento personal y futbolístico. Por haberme permitido jugar en la @bundesliga_en y por dejarme defender los colores de uno de los equipos más importantes en Alemania! MUCHAS GRACIAS! •••••••••••••• I want to thank Jonas Boldt, Roger Schmidt and Rudi Völer for such an amazing and tailored experience. Big thanks to each player and staff member from @bayer04fussball And the warmest "thank you" of all goes to every single Bayer fan for two years of unconditional support that has strongly contributed to the person and football player I am today. I feel honored to have played in the @bundesliga_en and having defended one of the most important teams in Germany! THANK YOU! •••••••••••••• Ich möchte mich bei Jonas Boldt, Roger Schmidt, Rudi Völler, bei allen Spielern und dem gesamten Staff von @bayer04fussball sowie vor allem bei den Fans des Vereins bedanken, dass ich 2 Jahre lang die Möglichkeit hatte mich sowohl persönlich als auch fußballerisch weiter zu entwickeln und dass man mir die Chance gab in der @bundesliga_en zu spielen und die Farben eines der wichtigsten Teams in Deutschland zu verteidigen! VIELEN DANK!
