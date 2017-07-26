(Photo) New West Ham signing Javier Hernandez bids emotional farewell to former club via Instagram

New West Ham United signing Javier Hernandez has issued an emotional farewell to his former club Bayer Leverkusen via a post on the player’s personal Instagram.

Hernandez, who completed his move from the Bundesliga side to the Hammers yesterday, posted a picture to his Instagram, thanking the club and its fans for his time at the former German champions.

It seems as if leaving Germany and returning to the Premier League might have been a bit harder than it originally looked for Chicharito.