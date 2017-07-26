Real Madrid prepare €80m bid for Barca target

Real Madrid are ready to make an €80m bid for Barcelona target Ousmane Dembele, according to le 10 sport.

Borussia Dortmund’s Dembele has ling been linked with a move to Barcelona, but recent reports suggest he has rejected a move to the Catalan club, and is looking to move to Real instead.

Dembele took the Bundesliga by storm in his first season, scoring six league goals in 32 appearances.

Now, Sexta Deportes have confirmed that Real are willing to spend €80 million for the young French winger, only to loan him straight back to Borussia for a season.

According to reports in Don Balon, Dembele lost faith in a move to the Nou Camp following Barcelona’s continued interest in Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho.

Despite Liverpool’s increasing reluctance to release the Brazilian, Barcelona are expected to make a second bid.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool have already turned down a £72m bid, insisting the Brazilian is “100 per cent not for sale”.

Coutinho enjoyed a superb 2016/17 campaign, scoring 13 times and providing seven assists in 31 Premier League appearances as Liverpool finished fourth and secured Champions League qualification.

Real have sold Alvaro Morata to Chelsea and Danilo to Man City in the last week and have been heavily linked with a move for Dembele’s French international teammate Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.