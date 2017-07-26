Southampton ace expected to secure Liverpool switch

Sources close to Southampton and Netherlands centre-back Virgil Van Dijk say that the player is expected to leave the Saints in favour of a move to Merseyside club Liverpool, as per Sky Sports.

Liverpool, according to Sky Sports, ended their interest in the former Celtic defender after his current club complained to the Premier League about a possible illegal approach.

As reported by Sky Sports, Van Dijk is still very keen on a move to Merseyside, with the defender having not travelled with the rest of the Southampton squad for the pre-season training camp in France.

There is no indication that the Reds have committed any further offences since they issued their original apology to the club, with Southampton still insisting that the player is not for sale, report Sky Sports.

Should Van Dijk end up making the switch from St Mary’s to Anfield, it’ll be interesting to see who the Saints end up spending their new-found fortunes on in their search for a replacement for the defender.