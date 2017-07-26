Utd and City set to battle for Bale?

Gareth Bale’s long rumoured return to the Premier League could move a step closer should Real Madrid complete the signing of Kylian Mbappe.

According to The Independent, Real Madrid remain increasingly confident of landing Mbappe – and pay Monaco a world record fee in the process – and this has led to renewed speculation that Bale could finally go to Manchester. To which club is the next question.

Sources close to the move have suggested that Real will still need ro raise money to complete the purchase of Mbappe, despite the sales of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea and Danilo to Man City last week. Other sources, according to The Independent, suggest Real have the funds but need to free up a space in their squad.

Just to add a little more intrigue to the saga, City manager Pep Guardiola retains a strong interest in tempting Mbappe to Manchester himself.

Sources at City have denied interest in the Monaco forward at such an inflated price, yet United’s interest in Bale has barely receded since the Welshman moved to the Spanish capital in 2013.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is known for wanting to bring in a new “star” every summer and his “dream” has long been to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

Yet with Ronaldo now 32, a move for Bale could well look more appealing.

United manager Jose Mourinho was spotted embracing Bale this week during the club’s US tour this week, according to The Metro.

Mourinho was caught on camera, jokingly telling Bale. “I can’t buy you because you don’t talk to me.’

Should Mbappe get his move to Madrid, Bale could be finally ready to talk.