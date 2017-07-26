Wenger frustrated by Monaco

Arsene Wenger’s hopes of luring Thomas Lemar from Monaco have taken a blow after the French club ruled out selling the midfielder.

According to the Daily Express, Wenger has been keen on signing Lemar.

And and after having two bids turned down by the French champions, Arsenal were set to make a fresh offer of around £45million for the winger.

Yet after losing Bernado Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy – and Kylian Mbappe linked with a move to Real Madrid – Monaco are refusing to sell any more players.

“We have kept all of the key players that we intended to keep. I will address speculation relating to the case of (Thomas) Lemar”, said Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev.

“He is staying with us. He is an immense talent and is essential for the team.”

Lemar has enjoyed a fine season in the principality, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists as Monaco won the French league title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Vasilyev also confirmed Fabinho – linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in the transfer window – will not be leaving

“Fabinho stays, he is an essential player in the midfield,” he said.