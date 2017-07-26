West Brom refuse to give up in pursuit of 24-year-old Middlesbrough star

West Brom are reportedly refusing to give up on their pursuit for 24-year-old Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson, despite Boro continuing to play hardball over a deal for the player, according to the Express & Star.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis has reportedly already seen three bids for Gibson rejected, with the most recent offer being worth around £21M in total, as per the Express & Star.

However West Brom, who finished 10th in the Premier League last season, are not willing to give up on Gibson, with the club set to go back in for the defender as Baggies manager Pulis looks to strengthen his defence ahead of this season, as reported by the Express & Star.

Boro are reportedly set to offer Gibson a new and improved deal at the Riverside in an attempt to try and keep the defender at the club, report the Express & Star.

Should Gibson end up making the move to the Midlands and signing for the Baggies, it’ll be surely give the West Brom defence a breath of fresh air as Tony Pulis’ side look to improve on their impressive 10th place finish last season.