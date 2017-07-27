£100m PL striker would be Antonio Conte’s dream Chelsea signing

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that if he could buy any striker in the world currently, it would be Tottenham star Harry Kane.

The Italian tactician has spent heavily on three new signings this summer, with Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger all joining him at Stamford Bridge, while Willy Caballero arrived on a free.

While the Premier League champions are expected to continue their spending this summer, Conte has been discussing their London rivals and evidently rates Kane very highly.

“For me, Kane, now, is one of the best strikers in the world,” he said, as reported by The Daily Mail. “If I had to buy one striker I would go to Kane.

“He is a complete striker. He is strong physically with the ball, without the ball, he fights and he’s strong in the air and acrobatic on the right and the left. He’s a complete player. If you go to buy Kane now, it would be at least £100million. At least.

“For me, if I see this price for a striker I know for sure he’s a big striker. Dele Alli is another top player, young.”

Conte was in fact full of praise for Tottenham in general, from the job that Mauricio Pochettino has done to the way in which they’re building without spending big sums of money on players, much like Chelsea and their other rivals.

The former Juventus and Italy boss has hit out at the current day market and the inflated price-tags across the market, but there’s little that can be done to reverse it now it seems as players continue to be sold for well over what is arguably a fair valuation.

Time will tell if Spurs can maintain and progress further this coming season, while Chelsea will hope that their new recruits are enough to defend their crown and make an impression in the Champions League. Kane won’t be going anywhere and Conte is evidently aware of the fact that it’s almost impossible to prise the England international away, in turn it’s just nice to see a top tactician acknowledge a top striker.