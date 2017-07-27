Barcelona could be involved in €222m ‘transfer of century’ in next 15 days

Paris Saint-Germain have been tipped to complete the signing of Barcelona superstar Neymar in a record-breaking €222m deal in the next 15 days.

The Brazilian superstar has been heavily linked with a move to the French capital for weeks now, with suggestions that PSG are serious about prising him away from the Nou Camp.

According to L’Equipe, they could complete the deal in the next 15 days as they look to meet the €222m release clause in his current Barcelona contract.

The general tone of the report suggests that the Ligue 1 giants are confident that the transfer can be completed, but it’s stressed that ultimately the longer that it drags on without being completed, the more complicated it will become.

Alexis Sanchez is named as an alternative, but it appears as though it’s full steam ahead for Neymar for now as they look to pull off what L’Equipe describe as the ‘transfer for the century’.

The 25-year-old has been in dazzling form in pre-season as he scored again against Manchester United on Wednesday, and with 105 goals in 186 appearances in all competitions since joining the Catalan giants in 2013, he has certainly established himself as a key figure at the Nou Camp.

However, with ongoing suggestions that a desire to step out of Lionel Messi’s shadow is the main reason for his openness to move on, it would appear as though the next fortnight is going to be decisive in terms of determining his future and the next step of his career.