Bayern attempt tough stance on Sanches

Bayern Munich will only let Manchester United target Renato Sanches leave the club on loan, according to the Daily Express.

Sanches had been expected to leave the club on a permanent transfer, having failed to impress since joining Bayern from Portuguese champions Benfica last summer.

Yet Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has now said the midfielder will only be leaving the Allianz Arena on a loan deal.

“I had a long talk with Renato and this is a story with an open ending,” Rummenigge said at a news conference on the club’s pre-season tour in Singapore.

“He does not necessarily want to leave, he wants to play. We all share this opinion. If it’s decided that he’ll leave, it would only be for a year long loan.”

“We would send him out on loan for maximum one year because we are convinced he can become a good and useful Bayern player”, continued Rummenigge

Sanches impressed during Bayern’s 3-2 victory over Chelsea on Tuesday, a rare chance for him to impress under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Portuguese international joined Bayern from Benfica last summer, when they edged out Manchester United for his services.

Jose Mourinho admitted he arrived at United too late to disrupt Bayern’s deal, but has been linked with a move for Sanches this summer.