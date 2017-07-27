Jose Mourinho desperate for key reunion, Man Utd to bid £40m+ as PL ace wants move

Man Utd will reportedly reignite their interest in Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, although it’s claimed they’re aware that it could take a bid of over £40m to sign him.

The Red Devils have addressed two key areas already this summer, bolstering their defence and attack with the signings of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku respectively.

In turn, that leaves the midfield as arguably the next priority, albeit there are still other departments that Jose Mourinho will look at as per The Independent, but a £40m+ offer for Matic seems to be the next task on the agenda.

Given that the Serbian international has been pivotal in Chelsea’s last two Premier League title successes, it’s a surprise to even see him linked with an exit, let alone to a direct rival.

However, following the signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko, it seems as though Antonio Conte is comfortable with the idea of selling the 28-year-old, although Juventus and Inter are also said to be interested and will provide strong competition to Man Utd.

Mourinho had initially wanted to sign Eric Dier according to the report, but Tottenham’s stance never wavered as they were unwilling to sell and so the focus switched back to Matic with just over a month remaining in the transfer window.

The story has rumbled on for a number of weeks and so it remains to be seen whether or not there is progress this time round with fresh speculation over the move, but it’s added by the Independent that Matic wants the move to Old Trafford and so surely that complicates matters for Chelsea too.