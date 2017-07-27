Liverpool star tells Klopp he wants out, PL ace lined up as replacement

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has reportedly informed Jurgen Klopp of his willingness to join Barcelona, which could now force their hand.

The link with the Catalan giants refuses to go away as Liverpool look to hold on to their influential creative ace, but it looks as though it’s going to become increasingly difficult to do so.

According to Catalan radio station RAC1, after seeing a bid of around €80m rejected by the Merseyside giants, Barcelona have made progress in that the Brazilian international has spoken with Klopp and expressed his desire to leave.

With personal terms agreed upon, as per earlier reports from Radio Catalonia, it’s suggested that negotiations will now continue between the two clubs to reach an agreement on a transfer fee.

It’s worth bearing in mind that this is all coming from Catalan sources, and so it may be favourable to Barcelona. However, it will still be a major concern for Liverpool supporters, as they’ll be desperate to keep hold of their best player and these reports aren’t reassuring in the slightest.

Meanwhile, respected West Ham sources as seen in the tweets below, are suggesting that in the event that Coutinho moves on, Hammers star Manuel Lanzini will become a target for Klopp to replace the former Inter ace.

It’s added that Lanzini is happy at West Ham and could sign a new contract soon with increased wages, but surely the possibility of moving to Liverpool will make him consider his options as Coutinho’s future will seemingly now have a knock-on effect for him.

