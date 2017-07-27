Liverpool trio snubbed in 30-man squad including £30m misfit, exits imminent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has opted to leave Mamadou Sakho, Lazar Markovic and Sheyi Ojo at home as his squad fly out for the Audi Cup.

The German tactician has selected a 30-man squad for the pre-season tournament, as they prepare to face Hertha Berlin on Saturday before playing alongside Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Napoli in the cup competition.

Nathaniel Clyne and James Milner both make the trip despite suffering with minor injuries, while summer signing Andy Robertson will also travel with his new teammates.

In addition, Sadio Mane, Danny Ings and Emre Can are also included in a real boost for the Reds, as Klopp looks to get his men in prime condition ahead of their Champions League qualifying clash next month.

In contrast, three players have been left behind and it just so happens that all three have been heavily linked with an exit in recent weeks and are all tipped to leave before the end of the summer transfer window, as per The Liverpool Echo.

Sakho, Markovic and Ojo are all expected to move on this summer, but as of yet there are no agreements in place to move them on. In turn, they’ll stay on Merseyside for the time being while Liverpool await offers.

As reported by The Express, Liverpool have informed Crystal Palace that Sakho won’t be available on loan again this summer, and they want £30m for the French international.

His form for the Eagles last season could be enough to convince them to make a bid as they remain interested despite a change in manager, and it certainly looks as though he’ll be desperate to move on as having been frozen out again, he’ll need regular football elsewhere to secure his spot in the World Cup squad next summer.