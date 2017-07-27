Milan not ready to challenge for Serie A says former legend

Milan are unlikely to challenge for the Scudetto despite their heavy summer investment, according to their legendary former midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

Yet, with the club spending over €200m on recruitment so far this summer, Pirlo believes qualifying for the Champions League is a realistic opportunity.

Vincenzo Montella’s side, backed by fresh Chinese investment, have brought in a host of new players as the club looks to arrest their worrying decline.

Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, Lucas Biglia, and Ricardo Rodriguez are just a few of the players signed, with the club still linked with Andrea Belotti of Torino and Bayern’s Renato Sanches.

As reported by Four Four Two, Pirlo told La Repubblica, “Will Milan fight for the Scudetto? I don’t think so. When you’re starting from zero and [sign] 10 new players, they can be as good as you want, it’s still difficult to win straight away”.

Pirlo continued, “You have to get them to play together, to fit well together on the pitch. Montella has a difficult but stimulating job. Their goal is to reach the Champions League.”

Despite the loss of Bonucci to Milan, Pirlo believes another former club, Juventus, are the team to catch.

“Juve are still the team to beat,” Pirlo continued. “They’ve strengthened with Douglas Costa, [Federico] Bernardeschi and [Wojciech] Szczesny and now they’ll take someone else. Every year people say it’s the turn of Napoli, Roma and others, then we see how it goes.”