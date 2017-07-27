(Photo) £25m-rated Arsenal man all smiles despite imminent exit

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers looked to be a happy man at training this week despite the fact that he continues to be linked with an exit from the Emirates.

The 22-year-old impressed during his loan spell with Middlesbrough last season, and there is an argument that he should be kept at Arsenal.

However, speculation over his future continues to grow as The Guardian reported at the end of last week that discussions were still taking place between the Gunners and Crystal Palace and progress was being made.

Both clubs were said to be increasingly confident that a compromise would be reached on his transfer fee, with Palace offering £16m while Arsenal reportedly value him at £25m which seems a bit of a stretch.

Given the fees in the market today though perhaps it isn’t that shocking, and coupled with the fact that it’s added Frank de Boer sees Chambers as an ideal centre-half to fit into his preferred 3-4-3 formation, a deal could be on the way.

It’s clearly not effecting Chambers in pre-season though, as he posted on Instagram below to show he’s still enjoying training with his Arsenal teammates for however long it lasts.

Having impressed with Boro and with the England U21s this past summer, he’ll want to continue to build on that momentum and establish himself as a top Premier League defender. If he can’t do that at Arsenal, then perhaps the best decision for all parties is to move on and time will tell if an agreement can be reached with Palace.